The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potentially historic heat wave looms for Midwest, Northeast

The heat returns with a vengeance

It was hot across much of the South, mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley on Friday, but next week, the heat is forecast to intensify from inconvenient to life-threatening as a ridge of high pressure, potentially unprecedented in its strength, will build across the northern portions of the country. For millions across the Midwest and Northeast next week, high temperatures could soar to their highest level in years.

The heat risk for the eastern U.S. on Thursday.

Biting commentary: Don't wear these colors outside…

Researchers at the University of Washington are studying the understanding of the feeding behaviors of mosquitoes. The smell of your skin, sweat, or even your breath can attract mosquitoes, as can wearing certain colors such as red or black. But other colors are good mosquito repellents.

Houston, we no longer have a problem

NASA announced Friday that its Voyager 1 spacecraft, which is over 15 billion miles away from Earth, is again fully operational following technical issues that arose in November 2023 . The four instruments study plasma waves, magnetic fields and particles in interstellar space.

Watch this: Beloved pet rescued after going missing during failed cover up

It was a tedious yet heartwarming rescue effort to save a puppy after he fell through an open floor vent on the third floor of a Colorado townhome. The 12-week-old, 5-pound Pekinese named Archie Bean unintentionally slipped through the uncovered vent after jumping from the bed, leaving him stranded for over three hours.

