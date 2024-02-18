The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Powerful California storm brings rare tornado threat on Monday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, and Presidents Day! Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Atmospheric river to slam California with flooding rain, rare tornado threat

More rounds of rain will once again soak California on Monday, bringing the risk of flash flooding and landslides to the Golden State. Not only will the state be threatened by intense rain and wind, but severe weather is also possible, including a rare tornado threat across portions of the Sacramento Valley.

Flooded roads were already reported early Monday in the Sacramento and San Jose areas, according to the National Weather Service. Farther south, a rockslide was reported near Gaviota on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County, where the NWS had issued a Flash Flood Warning until 10:30 a.m. PST.

The severe weather threat in Central and Northern California on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Daytona 500 to try again on Monday

After heavy rain postponed the Daytona 500 on Sunday, drivers will start their engines at 4 p.m. EST on Monday.

NASCAR officials also announced that the Xfinity Series season opener originally scheduled for Saturday at Daytona was postponed until Monday, with a scheduled start time at 11 a.m. EST.

According to NASCAR, the two races at Daytona International Speedway will mark the first-ever doubleheader on a Monday.

Lingering rain showers are not ruled out in Central Florida Monday morning for the Xfinity Series opener, but plenty of sunshine is expected by the start of the Daytona 500 race in the afternoon.

You can watch the 66th annual Daytona 500 on FOX and FOXSports.com.

A look at the exclusive FOX Weather future radar and clouds in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



See it: Sun spits out massive solar flares over the weekend

The Sun put on a firework show this weekend, emitting one powerful X-class flare and at least one other intense burst of radiation.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this beautiful solar flare on Friday.

And on Saturday, NOAA’s Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison shared the dramatic image sequence below.

Because the flare happened on the back of the Sun, it was unlikely to affect radio frequencies on Earth or cause any other space weather impacts.

