The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly flooding hits Northwest while powerful storm eyes eastern US

Deadly flooding strikes Pacific Northwest as ‘Pineapple Express’ drenches Washington, Oregon

Rivers in western Washington are overflowing their banks and flooding neighborhoods as an atmospheric river event known as a Pineapple Express drenches the Pacific Northwest for a third day. Several counties across the region are under a Flood Warning as some rivers near populated areas in the foothills of western Washington climb to "major" flood stage. As much as 3-7 inches of precipitation has fallen in the Cascade and Olympic mountains, with localized amounts between 8 and 10 inches in the Cascade foothills northeast of Seattle. More rain is on the way before the event begins to wind down later Wednesday.

At least two deaths were attributed to the atmospheric river in Oregon, both of which involved swollen creeks.

Double whammy of snow, severe storms eyeing weekend

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a storm system is expected to hit the eastern half of the U.S. this weekend, bringing with it heavy snow, widespread rain and severe storms. However, it is important to note that the system is still a few days away, and there is a possibility of changes in the forecast.

All signs point toward a trough of low pressure ejecting out of the western U.S. late this week, triggering the development of a surface low over the central Plains on Friday. Where exactly that low develops and tracks will determine who gets rain versus snow.

The setup for a potentially potent storm this weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Behold the world's largest iceberg, a colossal mass of ice that has been grounded for decades, but has now started moving again across the polar regions of Antarctica's open waters.

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) released a video showcasing the massive iceberg known as A23a, which is 40 miles wide and stretches as far as the eye can see.

