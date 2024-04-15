The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornado threat focuses on Midwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, April 16, 2024, and National Orchid Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tornadoes, damaging wind, hail likely across nation’s heartland

A dayslong stretch of severe weather in the U.S. will continue Tuesday as powerful thunderstorms are expected across portions of the Midwest. The worst of the weather is expected in Iowa, northern Missouri and northwestern Illinois. That is where tornadoes and large hail appear very likely with any severe thunderstorms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for April 16, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Worldwide coral bleaching event underway, NOAA says

For only the fourth time on record, a global coral bleaching event is underway, according to NOAA scientists. This comes on the heels of a bleaching event that happened around Florida last summer when water temperatures peaked in the upper 90s.

A home security camera captured wind damage from a possible tornado that ripped through a town in the United Kingdom on Monday.

