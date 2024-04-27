Cyberattack in Kansas City wipes out crucial DOT highway signs ahead of severe weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On a day with many dangerous severe storms in the forecast, critical information on Kansas City's highway traffic system has faded to black, leaving thousands of drivers in the dark.

A cyberattack forced the city's traffic information system, known as KC Scout, to take immediate action Thursday and shut down all its systems as a protective measure.

As a result, real-time cameras and information boards are currently not functioning on Saturday when all modes of severe weather, including potentially strong tornadoes and large hail, will be possible. Flash and river flooding are also likely, which could inundate some city roads.

THIS IS WHAT YOU SHOULD DO IF YOU ARE DRIVING AND THERE IS A TORNADO ON THE GROUND

The bi-state initiative for KC Scout was established in 2003 by the Missouri and Kansas Departments of Transportations. Its purpose is to provide the Kansas City metropolitan area with travel and traffic information and services.

The attack wiped out the DOT's signs, which are essential in guiding drivers and ensuring their safety on the roads.

HOW TO IDENTIFY THE SAFEST PLACE TO BE WHEN A TORNADO THREATENS

Sgt. Phil DiMartino with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the message boards are an additional resource and tool to keep citizens safe.

"The boards can provide alerts before motorists enter areas affected by an accident or construction," DiMartino told FOX Weather. "This is a tremendous benefit to law enforcement and other emergency workers along the highway, as it becomes an extra layer of safety." The boards also assist law enforcement during criminal investigations, such as Amber Alerts.

Kansas Citians are no stranger to severe weather living in the Midwest, DiMartino adds.

"Weather conditions can change in an instant in this part of the country, and the boards can often be the most efficient way to relay messages to highway drivers," he said.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City said their relationship with KC Scout allows them to provide weather information (especially winter weather) on their signs. The office encourages the public to stay informed about hazardous weather and have multiple ways to receive updated information.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Trooper Tiffany Baylark with the Kansas Highway Patrol told FOX Weather that the repair is being made as quickly as possible.

"The motoring public needs to be weather aware by paying attention to the sky and weather reports before heading out on the road," Baylark said. "Drivers could listen to an FM radio or some other weather channel during severe or inclement weather for updates while repairs are being made."