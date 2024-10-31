Search
Crash leaves semi-truck dangling over I-35 in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex amid heavy rain

Cleanup from the crash is expected to take several hours.

By FOX 4 Staff , Payton May Source FOX 4
Multiple lanes are closed on I-35W and Everman Pkwy in Fort Worth. Crews are working to move the semi-truck.

Semi-truck dangles over I-35 in Fort Worth, Texas, after crash amid rain

Multiple lanes are closed on I-35W and Everman Pkwy in Fort Worth. Crews are working to move the semi-truck.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Multiple lanes are closed on Interstate 35 westbound near Everman Parkway in Fort Worth, Texas, after a semi-truck struck the highway barrier and was left dangling over the guardrail.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. CT Thursday as heavy rain swept through the area, which may have contributed to the incident. 

Semi-truck after crash during heavy rain in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.

Semi-truck after crash during heavy rain in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday. 

(FOX 4)

Initially, the semi-truck was nearly vertical over the edge of the overpass. Crews have since moved it to a horizontal position, but cleanup is expected to take several hours.

Everman Parkway is fully closed, and the two right lanes of I-35 westbound are also closed as crews work to clear the scene. 

