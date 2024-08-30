Smoke, closures among Coffee Pot Fire impacts on Sequoia National Park during Labor Day weekend

Those looking to visit Sequoia National Park this Labor Day weekend should note there are a few road and trail closures in the park, along with poor air quality, as a wildfire dubbed the "Coffee Pot Fire" burns along the western edge of the California park.

The wildfire has been burning since Aug. 3, caused by a lightning strike, according to Cal Fire officials. Matters were made worse a week later when a burning tree fell and rolled across a containment line, helping the fire spread.

Now, the fire covers nearly 7,000 acres and is currently only 3% contained, according to InciWeb.

Sequoia National Park officials noted that the fire has caused some road and trail closures, such as a portion of South Fork Drive and the Ladybug and Garfield Grove Trails, which can be accessed from that road.

Additionally, visitors will not be able to access the Mineral King area of the park, including Mineral King campgrounds, trailheads and area trails, the NPS said.

Park visitors may also need to prepare for smoke and poor air quality, due to the Coffee Pot Fire, especially if they plan to visit this Labor Day weekend.

For more information on park updates, check out the National Park Service website here.

Officials said crews are working to hold the direct control line on the western and southern sides of the Coffee Pot Fire, while aircraft are using water-drops to the north.

Elsewhere, officials are watching the fire’s proximity to the national park’s iconic trees.

"Crews are actively monitoring the intensity of fire in the Lady Bug and Salt Creek Groves of giant sequoias," they noted.