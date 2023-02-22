3 climbers from Northeast killed in avalanche while scaling Washington mountain

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. – Three climbers from the Northeast died in an avalanche earlier this week while climbing mountains in Washington state.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said deputies were contacted Monday at their Leavenworth substation about the incident near Colchuck Lake.

A Maryland man reported the group he was with had attempted to climb Colchuck Peak on Sunday. The six climbers in the group had stayed at their base camp that day.

The man told deputies that the lead climber triggered an avalanche while attempting to climb the northeast couloir of Colchuck Peak. The area is located at the south end of Colchuck Lake about 8 miles South of Leavenworth, Washintgton.

Four of the climbers were swept down about 500 feet to the base of the climb. Three of the climbers died as a result of trauma sustained in the fall, the sheriff's office said.

The victims have only been identified as a 60-year-old woman from New York, a 66-year-old man from New Jersey, and a 53-year-old man from Connecticut.

The fourth climber was injured and hiked back to base camp with the remaining two to call for help.

A total of 22 rescuers answered their call for help, deputies said, and were able to escort the surviving climbers back to the trailhead.

However, when they reached the base camp, rescuers determined avalanche conditions were too hazardous to continue searching for the deceased climbers. Those conditions persisted Tuesday.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office said they will continue to work with the Northwest Avalanche Center to assist in a recovery plan.