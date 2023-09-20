At least 10 dead in eastern China after tornadoes rip through region within hours

BEIJING – At least 10 people have been killed and several others were injured when tornadoes and severe weather tore through the densely populated eastern China province of Jiangsu on Tuesday, according to reports.

Videos and photos from the region show debris being tossed into the air like toys from the destructive, swirling winds and the total devastation left behind after the severe weather moved through.

Nearly 1,650 homes were damaged by a tornado when it struck the city of Suqian just before 5:30 p.m. local time, according to Reuters.

According to the report, five people were killed, and four others were severely injured by the storm, which also devastated crops in the area, according to the report.

Soon after, Reuters reported that another tornado ripped through the city of Yancheng, killing five more people and injuring four others.

Damage assessments were underway after the tornadoes moved through, and photos from the area showed overturned cars and buildings that had their roofs ripped off from the violent wind.

According to Reuters, Chinese weather officials have warned residents in eastern China about more heavy rain and storms expected in the region on Wednesday.