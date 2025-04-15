Search
Weather News
 25 children among dozens rescued as temperatures soar above 100 on popular Arizona hiking trails

As temperatures on the trail soared to 100 degrees, the early spring heat may have caught many hikers off guard along the Arizona Hot Spring Trail, according to officials with the Lake Mead National Park Service.

BOULDER CITY, Nev. - Extreme heat on the Arizona Hot Springs trail last week caused dozens of hikers – including several children – to get into trouble, prompting a rescue.

As temperatures on the trail soared to 100 degrees, the early spring heat may have caught many hikers off guard, according to officials with the Lake Mead National Park Service.

On Thursday, park teams were called to rescue three adults and 25 children with special needs who attempted to reach Arizona Hot Springs without the proper preparation, according to Lake Mead National Park Service.

The rescue came just one day after a hiker recently passed away on the Arizona Hot Spring Trail in what is a suspected heat-related incident, said NPS officials.

BOULDER CITY, NV - AUGUST 14:  Lake Mead, the country's largest man-made water reservoir, formed by Hoover Dam on the Colorado River in the Southwestern United States, has marginally stabilized the lake, now at approximately 47% capacity as viewed from Boulder Beach on August 14, 2023 near Boulder City, Nevada. 

(George Rose / Getty Images)

BOULDER CITY, NV - AUGUST 14:  Lake Mead, the country's largest man-made water reservoir, formed by Hoover Dam on the Colorado River in the Southwestern United States, has marginally stabilized the lake, now at approximately 47% capacity as viewed from Boulder Beach on August 14, 2023 near Boulder City, Nevada. 

(George Rose / Getty Images)

The Lake Mead National Park Service also noted that five other members of the same group also experienced heat distress and had to be evacuated by helicopter.

The rescues prompted officials to close both the Arizona Hot Springs Trail and Goldstike Trails.

"With the season’s heat just beginning, most people are not yet acclimated, increasing the likelihood of heat illness," said Lake Mead officials.

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NEVADA - APRIL 16: Brown colored water in the Colorado River mixes with Lake Mead on April 16, 2023 in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The river deposits sandy sediment along the banks of the river before flowing into Lake Mead. The flight for aerial photography was provided by LightHawk.

(RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post / Getty Images)

LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NEVADA - APRIL 16: Brown colored water in the Colorado River mixes with Lake Mead on April 16, 2023 in Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The river deposits sandy sediment along the banks of the river before flowing into Lake Mead. The flight for aerial photography was provided by LightHawk.

(RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post / Getty Images)

Since then, the park has reopened all trails in the Black Canyon. 

"With cooling temperatures and improved conditions, the area is once again open for visitors," park officials said. 

Hiking experts suggest always planning ahead if you’re planning to hike. Start your day well-hydrated, and bring extra water and salty snacks to replenish lost electrolytes.

