See it: Dog rescued after falling 100 feet into Colorado canyon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – A pup was recently saved after she fell more than 100 feet into a canyon in Colorado National Monument in western Colorado.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said the pup and her owner were on a trip to visit the monument when they decided to pull over and get a closer look at the canyon.

The curious canine had a much closer look than she – or anyone – anticipated when she jumped out of the car and ran straight off the ledge.

She tumbled into the canyon before landing on a rock shelf.

Photos of the rescue showed the pup being hoisted up the wall of the canyon and reunited with her owner.

The dog was able to walk once she was returned over the ledge of the canyon.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

She was then taken to emergency veterinary services, where it was confirmed that she had no broken bones or internal injuries. According to Mesa County Search and Rescue, the pet had only suffered minor scrapes and bumps.

"If dogs have nine lives like cats, she definitely used one in her adventure on the Monument but we are so grateful to have an amazing Search & Rescue team ready to spring into action for all who need it!" the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.