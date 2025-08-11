Flash Flood Warning issued in Charleston, South Carolina, due to heavy rain, high tide

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for downtown Charleston in South Carolina due to heavy rain and high tide.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston said the Flash Flood Warning would remain in effect until at least 3:15 p.m. after radar showed heavy rain and thunderstorms moving across the region.

"The primary concern is the combination of heavy rainfall, up to 1 to 2 inches, and the concurrent high tide," the NWS said. "Watch out for flooded roads."

The Charleston County Emergency Medical Services said it was moving to modified operations due to flooded roadways in the downtown Charleston area.

"Our ambulances and supervisors are responding to calls for service as safely as conditions allow," Charleston County EMS said on Facebook.

Officials said modified operations meant any patients requiring transport will be taken to the closest appropriate hospital.

"We encourage everyone to stay off the roads until floodwater recedes, unless travel is necessary," officials said. "If you encounter flooded roads, please don’t drive or wade through them."

According to reports, flooding in Charleston has forced officials to close several roads in the area, and travel is being discouraged. There are also reports of vehicles that have become stranded in floodwaters.

This graphic shows active flood alerts on Aug. 11, 2025.

The NWS said up to an inch of rain has already fallen, and additional rainfall amounts up to 3 inches are possible.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a trough will drift northeast along the mid-Atlantic coast, supporting more organized thunderstorms.

Slow-moving and repeating storms could dump two or more inches of rain per hour.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Aug. 11, 2025.

Flash flooding remains likely along the Carolina coast through early Tuesday morning before shifting to the southern Appalachians by Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storm threat will continue across much of the South by Tuesday, but coastal locations should finally get a break from the heaviest rain.