North Dakota winter storm leads to crash on I-94m, killing driver pinned under jackknifed semi

CASS COUNTY, N.D. – Strong winds causing blowing snow and reduced visibility led to a fatal crash Wednesday on Interstate 94 in southeastern North Dakota, authorities said.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle deadly wreck happened just before 6:30 p.m. near mile-marker 318 in Cass County amid a backup of wrecks that resulted in closing a portion of the interstate.

According to troopers, a semi-truck traveling east lost control on the icy road. The truck jackknifed and came to rest across both lanes of the roadway.

Shortly after, a Volkswagen traveling in the same direction struck the semi and became wedged under its trailer. The 75-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was extricated from the vehicle and died at the scene, troopers said.

The 72-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A trooper in the Fargo area suffered minor injuries after they were struck Wednesday morning while providing traffic control for a tow truck.

To the north, portions of north-central North Dakota were under a Blizzard Warning with sustained winds near 40 mph and gusts as high as 60 mph, leading to blizzard conditions mostly under areas of falling snow.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks said those in the area can expect dry conditions from Thursday through most of Saturday.

The next system will spread snow from west to east late Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with the highest chance if you are closer to the Canadian border.