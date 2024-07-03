Northern California's scorching Thompson Fire forces thousands to flee amid grueling heat wave

OROVILLE, Calif. – Numerous evacuation orders and warnings have been issued in Butte County, California, as firefighters use both ground and aerial resources to combat a fierce wildfire.

The Thompson Fire ignited Tuesday morning and has already burned more than 3,000 acres. As of now, there is no containment, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire has released footage showing their helicopter in action at the dam on Lake Oroville, while several firefighting air tankers throughout the state are conducting fire suppression missions as conditions permit.

More than 230 structures in the area are at risk from the flames, and evacuation orders have been issued in Oroville by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office. As of Wednesday morning, the exact number of structures burned was unclear. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

In addition to combating the wildfire, firefighters are also facing a prolonged and potentially life-threatening heatwave in the state this week with record-breaking heat, particularly in California's Central Valley. Three firefighters have already suffered heat-related injuries, officials said.

"The extremely hot weather dries out plant material, increasing the risk of wildfire," Cal Fire warned. "Avoid activities that could spark a wildfire, such as parking on dry grass, dragging chains or using equipment during the hottest parts of the day. Remember, one less spark means one less fire."

The extreme heat is expected to intensify over the weekend, with millions of people potentially experiencing up to 10 consecutive days of temperatures reaching 110 degrees. Death Valley may even reach temperatures as high as 130 degrees, which would be among the hottest ever recorded.

Numerous daily heat records are likely to be broken in the coming week.