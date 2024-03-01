Watch: California driver rescued after driving off cliff and stranded for 2 days

BIG SUR, Calif. – Aerial footage shot on Tuesday shows the rescue of a man whose vehicle rolled down a central California cliff, where he was stranded for days.

The California Highway Patrol Coastal Division Air Operations said it was asked to search for a vehicle that had possibly gone over a cliff somewhere between the Golden State's Big Sur to Monastery Beach.

The vehicle in question was driven by a Post Ranch employee. He left work at about 11:30 p.m. local time on Sunday but did not make it home, according to the CHP-Coast Division Air Operations.

The CHP Airplane (A-71) flew along the coastline and arrived at the vehicle about 20 minutes after receiving the search request.

Officials said the vehicle had rolled down about 400 feet from the road and was located near the beach. The driver was seen waving a makeshift flag at the airplane.

The Big Sur Fire Chief deployed a rope down to the man to assess his injuries. According to officials, the driver appeared to be stable and suffered only moderate injuries.

A CHP Helicopter (H-70) then arrived about 40 minutes after the spotting and hoisted the victim and the Fire Chief to safety.

The driver told police he crashed his vehicle down the cliff after swerving to avoid hitting deer on the road. As his car rolled down the cliffside, he was thrown out of the vehicle through its sunroof.

Officials said the crash site had no trails or beach access, and the vehicle was not visible from the road.