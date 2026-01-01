Bills fans asked to lend a hand shoveling at Highmark Stadium ahead of more heavy snow

BUFFALO, NY – The winter weather strikes again for NFL fans as the regular season comes to a close this weekend.

The Buffalo Bills are once again asking their fan base to lend a helping hand as parts of upstate New York are expected to receive intense snowfall on Saturday.

This part of upstate New York has been slammed with heavy snow and winds since the start of the week.

Locations such as Buffalo, Syracuse and Oswego, New York, are expected to experience lake-effect snow and show no signs of slowing.

Syracuse experienced its second-snowiest day on record with 24.2 inches on Tuesday, also marking the snowiest day of December on record for the city.

In light of the recent and upcoming snowfall, the Bills organization is asking fans to help remove snow from the stadium on Saturday for the last-ever regular-season game at Highmark Stadium.

This isn’t the first time fans have sprung into action like this; last season, people in the area shoveled masses of snow from the stadium.

Fans are all too familiar with the intense winter weather, as the Buffalo area recorded six inches of snow on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

This graphic shows the snowfall expected across parts of upstate New York by Saturday morning.

Oswego, New York, is under a Winter Storm Warning until Saturday morning, when the area can expect 12 to 18 inches of snow. At the same time, Syracuse can expect to see 3 to 5 inches of snow.

So far, Buffalo is right around the average for snowfall this season, while most areas in upstate New York are soaring above typical numbers.

With winter weather expected to intensify just before game day, fans need to prepare and dress warmly, as wind gusts can be the real threat once you get wet from snow.

Come game day, fans can expect freezing temperatures with a high of 26 degrees by kickoff.