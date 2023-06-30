Bryan Norcross: The Atlantic stays quiet while the Pacific heats up
In the Eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico the tropics are busy. Tropical Storm Beatriz is on the cusp of becoming a hurricane. Warnings are up for the Mexican coast centered around Manzanillo.
Updated Friday 9 a.m. ET
No tropical threats are expected in the Atlantic for the next week at least. A plume of Saharan Dust stretches from Africa to the Caribbean, and the upper winds are hostile to any development.
The National Hurricane Center is noting a non-tropical area of low pressure near Bermuda. This system will track to the north into the colder waters. It has a tiny window of time when the conditions might become marginally conducive for it to take on some tropical characteristics, but most likely, it will stay non-tropical and get swept off toward Europe.
In any case, it is not a threat to land.
In the Eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico, however, the tropics are busy. Tropical Storm Beatriz is on the cusp of becoming a hurricane. Warnings are up for the Mexican coast centered around Manzanillo.
The storm is forecast to track along or near the coastline, so a long stretch of the coast will be affected today and tomorrow. Beatriz might affect Cabo San Lucas very early next week.
Farther offshore, Hurricane Adrian has become a Category 2 storm today. But it’s heading away from land and should die out in a few days.
Along the East and Gulf coasts of the U.S., enjoy a tropics-free long holiday weekend.