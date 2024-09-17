Roads destroyed, flooded in Brunswick County after storm that pounded North Carolina on Monday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. – After Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight made its way through southeast North Carolina on Monday, coastal communities are left with the aftermath to clean up.

One of the hardest hit areas was Brunswick County, North Carolina, where dozens of roads are still flooded and many have collapsed. County officials have warned residents to avoid flooded areas and not to drive around barricades.

"Barricaded roads may still be awaiting inspection to ensure they are safe to drive," Brunswick County officials said in a Facebook post.

Brunswick County offices, libraries, parks and all other facilities were closed Tuesday due to the damage left behind.

NORTH CAROLINA CLOBBERED WITH HISTORIC RAIN AS POTENT NON-TROPICAL STORM MOVED ONSHORE

Brunswick County Schools were closed to all students Tuesday, district leaders said in a Facebook post.

In Southport, near the coast, city offices were closed because of flooding and damage, according to the city's website.

Portions of U.S. Highway 17 in Brunswick County remain closed due to flooding and washed-out roadways, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Rain totals neared 20 inches Monday in some parts of Brunswick County, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington office.