Roads destroyed, flooded in Brunswick County after storm that pounded North Carolina on Monday

Officials in Brunswick County are urging people not to drive around barricades, saying roads are still be inspected for safety before being reopened.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Aerial footage from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office shows the flooding on U.S. Highway 17 in the county.  00:35

Extensive flooding and damage left behind from PTC 8 in Brunswick County, N.C.

Aerial footage from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office shows the flooding on U.S. Highway 17 in the county. 

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. – After Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight made its way through southeast North Carolina on Monday, coastal communities are left with the aftermath to clean up. 

One of the hardest hit areas was Brunswick County, North Carolina, where dozens of roads are still flooded and many have collapsed. County officials have warned residents to avoid flooded areas and not to drive around barricades. 

"Barricaded roads may still be awaiting inspection to ensure they are safe to drive," Brunswick County officials said in a Facebook post. 

Brunswick County offices, libraries, parks and all other facilities were closed Tuesday due to the damage left behind. 

NORTH CAROLINA CLOBBERED WITH HISTORIC RAIN AS POTENT NON-TROPICAL STORM MOVED ONSHORE

  • Collapsed portion of Old Ocean Highway in Brunswick County. A red vehicle can be seen stuck in the collapsed road.
    Image 1 of 6

    Collapsed portion of Old Ocean Highway in Brunswick County. A red vehicle can be seen stuck in the collapsed road.  (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

  • A collapsed piece of roadway in St. James, North Carolina.
    Image 2 of 6

    A collapsed piece of roadway in St. James, North Carolina.  (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

  • A flooded and broken up portion of road on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County, NC.
    Image 3 of 6

    A flooded and broken up portion of road on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County, NC.  (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

  • U.S. 17 flooded and collapsed south of Winnabow, NC.
    Image 4 of 6

    U.S. 17 flooded and collapsed south of Winnabow, NC.  (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

  • A broken part of road in Southport, North Carolina on NC 211.
    Image 5 of 6

    A broken part of road in Southport, North Carolina on NC 211.  (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

  • Road collapse on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County, N.C. Tuesday.
    Image 6 of 6

    Road collapse on U.S. 17 in Brunswick County, N.C. Tuesday.  (Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

Brunswick County Schools were closed to all students Tuesday, district leaders said in a Facebook post. 

In Southport, near the coast, city offices were closed because of flooding and damage, according to the city's website.

Portions of U.S. Highway 17 in Brunswick County remain closed due to flooding and washed-out roadways, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. 

Rain totals neared 20 inches Monday in some parts of Brunswick County, according to the National Weather Service's Wilmington office

