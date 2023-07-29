Search continues for missing after Indiana cabin swept away by floodwaters

BROOKVILLE, Ind. – Indiana officials are still searching for a missing person who was one of two people swept away by floodwaters this week.

State conservation officers and multiple other agencies continue their efforts Saturday following Thursday night’s thunderstorms in Brookville along Wolf Creek in Franklin County.

County first responders received a report Friday that two people staying in a cabin near the creek were missing, and the cabin had been washed away.

"Yesterday, a search was conducted in which they located one of the individuals. They were deceased," Indiana Conservation Officer Travis Stewart told FOX Weather on Saturday morning.

Search efforts continued for the other individual through the evening but were later suspended due to the dangerous heat and humidity.

The names of all involved are being withheld pending family notification, authorities said.

Up to 5 inches of rain fell within a 4-hour period Thursday night at Wolf Creek, Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter told FOX 19 WXIX in Cincinnati. According to him, that is likely the reason why the house collapsed into the creek.

"Unfortunately, in rural counties, they look so calm during the summertime," he told reporters. "Then, about once or twice a year in our county, we have tragedies due to rushing water and people not knowing that it is coming that quickly."

Another rescue operation for two stranded kayakers was conducted Friday on the Whitewater River close to New Trenton. The Indiana DNR also provided assistance in that case.