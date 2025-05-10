Boston endures 9th wet weekend in a row as rain again soaks Northeast

BOSTON -- Outdoor weekend plans and spring have not gone hand-in-hand for the Northeast, which is once again dodging raindrops amid another ill-timed storm.

A low-pressure system is slowly swirling over the Northeast Saturday, bringing rain that is lingering across northern New England through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Flood Watches remain in effect for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and southern Maine with an additional 1-2 inches of rain by Saturday evening.

Northeast Flood Alerts

Adding to the spring gloom, winds may be breezy, gusting upwards of 20-30 mph into the afternoon.

If the forecast has a sort of familiar tune to New Englanders, it's because it's been repeated for multiple weekends in a row now. For Boston and Portland, Maine, Saturday morning's rain marks the 9th consecutive weekend with at least some recorded rain.

It's an even longer streak in Worcester, Massachusetts and Hartford, Connecticut, which have now seen 11 weekends in a row with at least some reported rainfall.

To compare, New England has even out weekend-rained Seattle, which has had rainfall reported on eight of their past nine weekends too, but managed to make it through the weekend of April 28-29 with no rain.

Good news for New Englanders itching to get outside: The weather is drying from west to east later on Saturday and the weather looks pleasant for Mother's Day.

Boston's streak could reach double digits next weekend

Don't look now, but next weekend's forecast has rain for New England as well.

Another dip in the jet stream will develop out West during the upcoming week. That system will move into the Great Lakes and eventually push into Canada.

But the trailing cold front will bring another round of rain to the Northeast on Friday and at times into the following weekend. Early forecasts suggest rainfall totals could reach an inch or more.