Alaska rescue crews battle dangerous cold searching for survivors from Bering Air flight

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Local, state and federal resources are actively searching for survivors of an airplane crash in western Alaska, which may have up to 10 people aboard.

The Cessna, operated by Bering Air, disappeared on Thursday afternoon after taking off from Unalakleet and failing to arrive in Nome.

Search efforts have been complicated by cold weather and the absence of pings from the plane’s emergency locating transmitter.

"The weather was pretty challenging in trying to get resources into the area," a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson said on Friday.

Temperatures in the search zone, around the Norton Sound, were a frigid 3 degrees Fahrenheit, with sea temperatures at 29 degrees, and significant ice cover.

Despite the conditions, authorities indicated that the weather at the time of takeoff was not believed to have been serious enough to prevent flights from taking off and landing.

Investigators suspect an event aboard the aircraft caused a rapid loss of altitude, but during the initial hours of search efforts, agencies said they had few clues to go by.

Alaska State Troopers said the flight was a routine commuter route, with all travelers aboard believed to be adults.

Search conditions improved considerably on Friday, offering better visibility, though cold temperatures still required deicing efforts.

"Rose and I are heartbroken by the disappearance of the Bering Air flight over Norton Sound," Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement. "Our prayers are with the passengers, the pilot, and their loved ones during this difficult time. We are closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue efforts and stand ready to support in any way we can."

Search and rescue efforts remain priority

The incident occurred during an unprecedented period of aircraft disasters across the nation, sparking increased scrutiny of aviation safety.

On January 29, a military Black Hawk helicopter collided with a passenger jet near Washington’s Reagan National Airport, killing 67 people, and two days later, a medevac jet crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood, killing at least seven.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it had dispatched investigators to Alaska but emphasized that search and rescue efforts remain the priority, ahead of a lengthy investigation.

An NTSB official confirmed that the agency is not ruling out any potential contributing factors in the disaster.

"Bering Air stands with our community during this difficult time and remains fully committed to the search efforts alongside our dedicated search and rescue teams, including the Coast Guard, Air Force, and multiple state and federal agencies…We know how deeply interconnected our communities are, and we understand the worry and heartache this situation brings. Please know that we are doing everything we can to bring answers as soon as possible," Bering Air said in part of a statement.

A review of NTSB records shows the aviation company has not been involved in any fatal commercial crashes and has a reputation for its safety record.