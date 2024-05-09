See it: Beer truck overturns in California dumping cases in the snow

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. – While hundreds of cases of beer on ice may sound like a dream, it was a nightmare for one truck driver who lost a load of beer on an icy mountain interstate Monday.

"Don't get any ideas," wrote the California Highway Patrol on social media after the crash Monday morning. "This scene will be cleaned up."

The CHP had to close three miles of westbound I-80 and reroute traffic for over an hour to clean up a beer spill. The truck hit an icy patch and overturned, spilling Coors Light across the highway and snow in the California mountains.

The Golden State saw a very late-season snow storm over the weekend. The nearby Central Sierra Snow Lab got 26.4 inches of snow on May 5, which made the spring day the snowiest of the entire "winter" season.

"Apparently the mountains aren’t turning blue, but the cans are," joked the CHP referring to the mountains on the beer can turning blue when cold. "Icy roads didn’t stop this driver from popping the top and emptying more than a few."

Unfortunately for the driver, the beer featuring the Rocky Mountains now chilled out on the Sierra Nevada.

The driver and passenger were treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released, according to local media.

The CHP had another unusual clean up just a week earlier. This one a stickier situation near Fresno. Early on May 1, one truck hit another delivering several honey bee boxes.

WATCH: BEES SWARM NEW YORK'S TIMES SQUARE

"Un-BEE-lievable scene overnight as a truck carrying a shipment of BEE boxes was struck, scattering thousands of buzzing bees and their homes all over the highway near Selma," the CHP posted. "Our officers were stuck in a sticky situation for almost an hour with thousands of swarming worker bees."

The bee boxes smashed open across the highway. Upset worker bees buzzed around human workers for over an hour as officers loaded the bees onto another truck.

The CHP told local media that thousands of bees were saved. This driver did not have weather to blame.