Possible tornado destroys Missouri town in the middle of the night

BARING, Mo. – A small Missouri community is recovering Saturday after a possible nocturnal tornado swept through town destroying everything in its path.

As many as 14 people were rescued from their destroyed homes in Baring just after 11 p.m. Friday, the editor of The Edina Sentinel, Echo Menges, told FOX Weather. Residents in a senior housing complex were among the many seeking help.

Terry Fast was among those displaced in the middle of the night. He said he was in bed and suddenly awoke to the ceiling falling on him.

"I didn't hear (any) sound or nothing," he told The Edina Sentinel. "I didn't know what was going on. I tried to do the best I could. Everything was raining on me."

With his face bloodied and scratched, Fast said paramedics had to kick open his door to free him from his home before an ambulance shuttled him to a nearby community center following the disaster.

As the powerful line of thunderstorms developed over Knox County, several residents in Baring – a town of about 124 people – reported that their tornado siren failed to go off, according to Menges. Emergency personnel also said they did not receive any notifications on their weather radios.

There have been no fatalities, only minor injuries reported. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that all residents have been accounted for.

Among the buildings destroyed were the town's post office and fire station. Menges said there is damage to numerous vehicles and large items like shipping containers and feeders spread throughout the town.

Knox County Emergency Management Director Bill Whiles told The Edina Sentinel that emergency personnel also responded to several hazardous materials leaks from tanks full of anhydrous ammonia and propane in the damaged area.

Knox County Sheriff Carl Knoche told the newspaper that power to the town had to be turned off during the emergency response.

The National Weather Service has sent a survey team to Baring to confirm if a tornado indeed caused the damage and determine its rating.

The Red Cross will be in nearby Edina to assist displaced residents with emergency needs on Saturday.

A tornado was also reported earlier Friday on the opposite side of Missouri near the town of Richmond.