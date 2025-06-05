Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published Updated

Baltimore fuel spill prompts multi-agency response to contain potential danger

According to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, the state of Maryland, City of Baltimore officials, and the U.S. Coast Guard have been working tirelessly since Wednesday afternoon to pool resources to evaluate, respond to and contain the spill.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Weather in America: June 5, 2025

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Thursday, June 5, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

BALTIMORE – Crews in Baltimore are continuing their work to contain and clean up a reported 2,000-gallon diesel spill reported in Harbor East on Wednesday.

The state of Maryland, City of Baltimore officials, and the U.S. Coast Guard have been working tirelessly since Wednesday afternoon to pool resources to evaluate, respond to and contain the spill, according to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This image shows a diesel fuel spill in Baltimore on June 4, 2025.

This image shows a diesel fuel spill in Baltimore on June 4, 2025.

(@MDEnvironment/X / FOX Weather)

The public has been asked to stay away from the area to allow crews to continue their work.

According to Moore, Johns Hopkins Hospital reported a contained 200-gallon diesel spill at their facilities in East Baltimore just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Nearly two hours later, the Baltimore City Fire Department was dispatched to respond to a 911 call for a diesel fuel spill in a marina in Harbor East.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

  • This image shows a diesel fuel spill in Baltimore on June 4, 2025.
    Image 1 of 4

    This image shows a diesel fuel spill in Baltimore on June 4, 2025. (@MDEnvironment/X)

  • This image shows a diesel fuel spill in Baltimore on June 4, 2025.
    Image 2 of 4

    This image shows a diesel fuel spill in Baltimore on June 4, 2025. (@MDEnvironment/X)

  • This image shows a diesel fuel spill in Baltimore on June 4, 2025.
    Image 3 of 4

    This image shows a diesel fuel spill in Baltimore on June 4, 2025. (@MDEnvironment/X)

  • This image shows a diesel fuel spill in Baltimore on June 4, 2025.
    Image 4 of 4

    This image shows a diesel fuel spill in Baltimore on June 4, 2025. (@MDEnvironment/X)

State and local officials, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard, then began their coordinated response around 2 p.m.

And just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night, Johns Hopkins updated their report to reflect a 2,000-gallon uncontained fuel spill.

Refresh this page and download the free FOX Weather app for updates on this breaking news story.

Tags
Loading...