Avalanche partially buries 2 vehicles near Utah ski resort



SNOWBIRD, Utah -- Two cars were partially buried in snow when an avalanche crashed over a road near a ski resort in Utah Tuesday.

The snow fell across one of the roads leading to Snowbird, according to the Utah Department of Transportation, leading to the closure of SR-210.

No injuries were reported.

UDOT officials told traffic attempting to come downhill should return to the parking areas.

Snowbird ski resort said everyone at the village needs to be inside of a Snowbird building and were not allowed to remain in vehicles or parking lots.

UDOT crews were to conduct avalanche mitigation efforts Tuesday evening into the night and the road was not expected to reopen until Wednesday morning.

The ski resort says it received 22 inches of snow in the past 24 hours.