San Francisco under flood threat as atmospheric river slams California, Northwest

SAN FRANCISCO - A strong atmospheric river is drenching much of the West Coast with heavy rains and potentially damaging wind gusts, while in the coastal Pacific Northwest, coastal flooding is a serious concern.

The San Francisco Bay Area was dealing with multiple threats as the storm swept through Saturday morning. Flood Watches covered the North Bay into Northern California for expected rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches across the valleys, increasing to 5 inches in the higher elevations.

West Coast Rain Forecast

(FOX Weather)



In addition, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed the Bay Area in a Level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat through Saturday morning for potentially severe thunderstorms that could bring large hail, damaging wind gusts over 55 mph - and even the risk of an isolated tornado.

The Weather Prediction Center also has the Bay Area at a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk. A Flood Advisory covers the heart of Downtown San Francisco for potentially flooded roadways and underpasses.

Farther east, heavy snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada with Winter Storm Warnings in effect. As much as 8-20 inches is expected in the higher elevations. Wind gusts could reach 120 mph along the mountain ridgetops and over 45 mph in the valleys.

West Coast Rain Forecast

(FOX Weather)



Weather will improve across the Bay Area and Northern California later Saturday as the storm moves inland.

Strong winds, coastal flooding pummel western Washington

Farther north, it’s a mix of heavy rains, strong winds, and coastal flooding that are washing out the start of the weekend in western Washington.

Gusts along the Washington coast reached 62 mph in Forks and 61 mph in Hoquiam early Saturday morning where High Wind Warnings were in effect.

A dangerous combination of pounding surf of 20-23 feet, extreme spring tides, and low atmospheric pressure threatened significant storm surge and coastal flooding.

Coastal Flood Alerts

(FOX Weather)



NWS Seattle warned of floodwaters reaching 2.5-3.5 feet deep along shorelines and low-lying areas during high tide late Saturday morning.

"This is expected to lead to numerous road closures," NWS Seattle warned. "Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Shoreline erosion or damage may occur."

Another atmospheric river — what will be the third in the week — is heading to the West Coast early next week but is expected to be weaker than Saturday’s event.