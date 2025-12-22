Another round of nasty winter weather expected to lash into the Northeast for the holidays

As people finish their final rounds of holiday shopping, another week of nasty weather is headed for the Northeast, with more snow and rain.

More rounds of rain and snow are expected to smash the northeastern U.S. this week, which could impact travelers on the move for the holidays.

Beginning this week, a large ridge of high pressure will settle over the central U.S., positioning the jet stream in a pattern similar to what we saw a few weeks ago. This creates the potential for more clippers just in time for the holidays.

The first round arrives on Monday evening and continues into Tuesday as an area of low pressure moves out of Southern Canada and gradually intensifies over the Great Lakes on Monday night, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

This graphic shows the potential snow totals for various areas throughout parts of the Northeast on Wednesday.

Snow is expected to fall starting Tuesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until later in the evening, with up to 2 inches of snow expected in areas such as Westchester County, New York, and Fairfield County, Connecticut, according to the NWS.

The snow will start light but intensify by mid-morning, mainly across New England and the Great Lakes region.

The snow is expected to wrap up in the area on Tuesday evening, but it may extend into Wednesday morning.

The story is very different in parts of Upstate New York, where people can expect 3 to 5 inches of snow, as well as across parts of New Hampshire and into Maine.

Places such as Lee, New York, in Oneida County have received 12 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, with more on the way.

This graphic shows the potential snow totals for areas around Boston through Wednesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, areas such as Boston and Plymouth, Massachusetts, could see 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Predictions are consistent with the fact that rain, snow and ice will arrive in the Northeast by Friday and will last into Saturday. Despite this, the big story overall will be the ice in the region, as up to 0.10" of icing is expected, which could create dangerous road conditions for people traveling for the holidays this weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for coastal Maine through Wednesday morning.

The FOX Forecast Center will have more accurate totals and a clearer picture of the effects of potentially rough winter weather as forecast data come into better agreement later in the week.

