Track Alvin: Live maps, forecast cone and spaghetti plots
Follow the progress of Tropical Storm Alvin with these maps from FOX Weather’s Hurricane HQ.
Tropical Storm Alvin formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on May 29 and is the first named storm of the 2025 hurricane season.
These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Alvin. You can also download the FOX Weather app to get alerts about Alvin.
Where is Alvin?
What is the forecast for Alvin?
