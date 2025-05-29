Search
Weather News
Track Alvin: Live maps, forecast cone and spaghetti plots

Follow the progress of Tropical Storm Alvin with these maps from FOX Weather’s Hurricane HQ.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Tropical Storm Alvin becomes first named storm of 2025 hurricane season

Tropical Storm Alvin has formed south of Mexico in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, becoming the first named storm of the 2025 hurricane season. FOX Weather Meteorologists Bob Van Dillen and Britta Merwin break down the latest forecast on May 29, 2025.

Tropical Storm Alvin formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on May 29 and is the first named storm of the 2025 hurricane season.

These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Alvin. You can also download the FOX Weather app to get alerts about Alvin.

Where is Alvin?

The current position and statistics of Tropical Storm Alvin.
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the forecast for Alvin?

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Alvin.
(FOX Weather)

 
The forecast uncertainty for Tropical Storm Alvin.
(FOX Weather)

 
The spaghetti plot for Tropical Storm Alvin.
(FOX Weather)

 
