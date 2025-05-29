Track Alvin: Live maps, forecast cone and spaghetti plots

Tropical Storm Alvin formed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on May 29 and is the first named storm of the 2025 hurricane season.

These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Alvin. You can also download the FOX Weather app to get alerts about Alvin.

Where is Alvin?

The current position and statistics of Tropical Storm Alvin.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Alvin?

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Alvin.

(FOX Weather)



The forecast uncertainty for Tropical Storm Alvin.

(FOX Weather)

