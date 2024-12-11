Second child dies after falling through ice in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. – A second child has died after falling through thin ice last weekend in New York .

The incident occurred at Washington Park Lake in Albany . According to police , the 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl fell through the ice about 4:35 p.m. Saturday. The air temperature was hovering around freezing at the time.

Despite an immediate response from multiple law enforcement agencies, the boy drowned in the frigid water. The girl was rescued and transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where she later died, police said Tuesday evening.

"The Albany Police Department extends its heartfelt condolences and support to the families and friends of both children during this difficult time," the agency said on social media.

Investigators believe the boy had ventured onto the ice to reach a lake house. The girl, witnessing the incident, tried to help but also fell into the icy waters.

Police said the victims' names will not be released due to their age. Both children are students of the City School District of Albany.

"Our hearts go out to the families of these students at this incredibly difficult time," Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter said. "This is a terrible tragedy and we are grieving as a school community."

The district will have crisis services available at schools on Wednesday.