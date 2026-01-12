Search
Weather News
Published

Juneau still under avalanche threat as city removes massive amount of snow during weekend evacuations

Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration Saturday for both the ongoing atmospheric river and the storms that dropped record-shattering snow that fell over the holiday.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Powerful wind gusts and more rain are headed to the Alaska panhandle, including the capital of Juneau, as a series of atmospheric rivers will continue to blast the state through Tuesday. This combination is triggering rapid snowmelt, which is leading to an increased avalanche threat across the region.

JUNEAU, Alaska – Juneau is digging out after days of heavy rain from an atmospheric river that partially melted more than 7 feet of snow that fell across the Alaska panhandle.

Large amounts of snow fell between Christmas Eve and New Year's, triggering avalanches and evacuations around the state's capital.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

  Juneau is digging out after days of heavy rain from an atmospheric river melted more than 7 feet of snow that fell across the Alaska Panhandle between Christmas Eve and New Year's, triggering avalanches and evacuations around the state's capital.
    Juneau is digging out after days of heavy rain from an atmospheric river melted more than 7 feet of snow that fell across the Alaska Panhandle between Christmas Eve and New Year's, triggering avalanches and evacuations around the state's capital. (City and Borough of Juneau/Facebook)

    Juneau is digging out after days of heavy rain from an atmospheric river melted more than 7 feet of snow that fell across the Alaska Panhandle between Christmas Eve and New Year's, triggering avalanches and evacuations around the state's capital. (City and Borough of Juneau/Facebook)

    Juneau is digging out after days of heavy rain from an atmospheric river melted more than 7 feet of snow that fell across the Alaska Panhandle between Christmas Eve and New Year's, triggering avalanches and evacuations around the state's capital. (City and Borough of Juneau/Facebook)

    Juneau is digging out after days of heavy rain from an atmospheric river melted more than 7 feet of snow that fell across the Alaska Panhandle between Christmas Eve and New Year's, triggering avalanches and evacuations around the state's capital. (City and Borough of Juneau/Facebook)

Evacuations were lifted across the city and borough of Juneau on Monday, except for the Behrends Slide path where an Evacuation Advisory remains in effect.

However, officials cautioned that there is still the risk of an avalanche as rain continues to melt part of the historic snowpack in the mountains throughout the Alaska panhandle.

Several large avalanches were reported on the Thane and Mount Juneau avalanche paths Friday over several roads that had been closed as a precaution, the Alaska Department of Transportation said.

Juneau issued Evacuation Advisories Friday as heavy rain began to pound the region.

Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration Saturday for both the ongoing atmospheric river and the storms that dropped the record-shattering snow that fell over the holiday.

Juneau itself recorded 82 inches of snow in December, eclipsing the previous monthly record of 54.7 inches set in 1964.

Juneau sees a record-breaking December with accumulating snow reaching 82 inches.

Over the last week, city facilities and schools were forced to close due to the historic snowfall.

The city said Monday that hundreds of workers removed three million pounds of snow altogether.

Expected rain and snow
Meanwhile, the atmospheric river slamming the panhandle will begin its final act, but not before dropping an expected 3 to 5 inches of rain through Tuesday, with localized pockets of up to 8 inches.

Although Flood Watches expired Monday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Juneau warned that the rain could lead to additional runoff and ponding.

High Wind Alerts
The NWS has issued High Wind Watches for the majority of the Alaska panhandle, with wind gusts up to 65 mph possible.

