Juneau still under avalanche threat as city removes massive amount of snow during weekend evacuations

JUNEAU, Alaska – Juneau is digging out after days of heavy rain from an atmospheric river that partially melted more than 7 feet of snow that fell across the Alaska panhandle.

Large amounts of snow fell between Christmas Eve and New Year's, triggering avalanches and evacuations around the state's capital.

WHAT IS AN ATMOSPHERIC RIVER?

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

Evacuations were lifted across the city and borough of Juneau on Monday, except for the Behrends Slide path where an Evacuation Advisory remains in effect.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

However, officials cautioned that there is still the risk of an avalanche as rain continues to melt part of the historic snowpack in the mountains throughout the Alaska panhandle.

Several large avalanches were reported on the Thane and Mount Juneau avalanche paths Friday over several roads that had been closed as a precaution, the Alaska Department of Transportation said.

Juneau issued Evacuation Advisories Friday as heavy rain began to pound the region.

WATCH: BUS DRIVES THROUGH STREET FLOODING JUNEAU AS SNOW MELTS

Governor Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration Saturday for both the ongoing atmospheric river and the storms that dropped the record-shattering snow that fell over the holiday.

Juneau itself recorded 82 inches of snow in December, eclipsing the previous monthly record of 54.7 inches set in 1964.

Over the last week, city facilities and schools were forced to close due to the historic snowfall.

The city said Monday that hundreds of workers removed three million pounds of snow altogether.

Expected rain and snow

(FOX Weather)



Meanwhile, the atmospheric river slamming the panhandle will begin its final act, but not before dropping an expected 3 to 5 inches of rain through Tuesday, with localized pockets of up to 8 inches.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX WEATHER APP

Although Flood Watches expired Monday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Juneau warned that the rain could lead to additional runoff and ponding.

High Wind Alerts

(FOX Weather)



The NWS has issued High Wind Watches for the majority of the Alaska panhandle, with wind gusts up to 65 mph possible.