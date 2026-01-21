Magnitude 4.2 aftershock jolts Southern California's Coachella Valley in ongoing earthquake swarm

INDIO, Calif. – A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted Southern California's Coachella Valley overnight, part of an ongoing earthquake swarm in the area that began with a magnitude 4.9 quake Monday night.

Wednesday's magnitude 4.2 aftershock was centered some 12 miles north-northeast of Indio, California, just after 12:30 a.m. local time, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

MAGNITUDE 4.9 EARTHQUAKE RATTLES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Earthquake strikes Southern California.

(FOX Weather)



The quake was relatively shallow at approximately 2.6 miles and was felt as far west and south as Los Angeles and San Diego.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

A magnitude 2.5 aftershock was recorded at 1:08 a.m. in almost exactly the same location.

The USGS has recorded at least nine quakes in the area of magnitude 2.5 to stronger since Tuesday.