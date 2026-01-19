Search
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rattles Southern California

After the initial earthquake, four smaller aftershocks occurred in the area.

By Alexandra Myers
A magnitude 4.9 earthquake stuck Indio, CA on Monday evening. It was reported that the quake was felt as far south as San Diego and in parts of Los Angeles. 

4.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Palm Springs

Residents in Southern California were rattled by a magnitude 4.9 earthquake on Monday evening. 

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake struck about 12 miles northeast of Indio, CA, in Riverside County at 5:56 p.m. PST.

This graphic describes the earthquake reported in Southern California on Monday, Jan. 19.

(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

The earthquake, which had a depth of almost 2 miles, triggered a ShakeAlert warning throughout the region.

People in Palm Desert, Coachella Valley, San Diego, Orange County and the Inland Empire took to social media to announce that they had felt the shakes of the earthquake.

Earthquake in California 2019

Cracks are seen on the road along Hwy 178 north of Rodgecrest, California, some 16 miles south of Trona, California, on July 4, 2019.

(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the USGS, the initial earthquake had an estimated intensity of V on the Mercalli intensity scale, meaning that the shakes were strong enough to overturn unstable objects, break dishes, windows and possibly even cause pendulum clocks to stop.

After the initial quake, four smaller aftershocks occurred in a similar area. The USGS reported aftershocks of magnitudes 3.3, 3.4, 2.9 and 3.0.

California Tsunami Warning

A view of Pacific Coastline in Pacifica, California, United States on December 5, 2024  as tsunami warning issued after 7.0 magnitude earthquake reported off Northern California coast.

(Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The last aftershock took place almost 25 minutes after the first quake.

So far, no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Per the California Department of Conservation, every year, California generally gets two or three earthquakes that are magnitude 5.5 or higher, which can cause moderate damage to structures.

