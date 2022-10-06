Search

After Hurricane Ian, St. Johns River in Florida reaches record levels, causes major flooding

The St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida, was sitting at a record high of 8.72 feet. The river is expected to crest sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning near 8.8 feet.

By Ian Cassette and FOX 35 News Staff Source FOX 35 Orlando
SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to reach record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding will continue well into next week. 

As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida, in Seminole County, was sitting at a record high of 8.72 feet. It is expected to crest sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning near 8.8 feet.

Major flooding continues all along the St. Johns River because of these levels. Low-lying areas are being impacted anywhere along the river’s waterfront. Many roads have become impassable, and homes remain flooded.

Other parts of the river have already crested, including at Lake Harney in neighboring Lake County at 12.65 feet.

It will be a slow decline in river levels once it crests.

Many areas across Central Florida saw well over 10 inches of rain from Hurricane Ian. Runoff always feeds into the largest rivers last which is why the St. Johns River continues to rise well after the event.

Factor in September being the wettest month on record in Sanford and Orlando with a major tropical system and that is why we are experiencing unprecedented flooding.

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida on the afternoon of Sept. 28, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

It left a trail of destruction behind in Florida before making its way north to the Carolinas. 

Hurricane Ian has resulted in nearly 100 people confirmed dead in Florida.

