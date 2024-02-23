2 juveniles killed in hillside collapse near Northern California campground

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Two juveniles have died after falling into a rushing river due to a hillside collapse near a campground in Northern California, authorities said.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident about 9 a.m. Thursday near Shasta Lake, about 175 miles north of Sacramento. First responders were notified of falling rocks and debris in the Chappie-Shasta Off-Highway Vehicle Area downstream from the Shasta Dam.

Several mudslides and landslides caused by a multiday atmospheric river storm that pounded California with relentless rain and flash flooding this week were reported across the state.

The juveniles, whose ages were not disclosed, were trapped in the debris and tumbled down the hill, according to authorities.

At the sheriff's request, the Bureau of Reclamation temporarily reduced water releases from Shasta Dam to aid in search and recovery efforts.

Both juveniles were discovered in the debris and pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released at this time.

The investigation into how the juveniles fell into the river is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.