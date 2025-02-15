2 dead in fiery crash inside tunnel along Wyoming’s Interstate 80

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Two people were killed and several others were reportedly injured in a fiery crash inside a tunnel along Wyoming’s Interstate 80 Friday.

Multiple vehicles and semi trucks were involved in the collision in the Green River Tunnel just before noon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Photos and video from the scene showed smoke pouring out of the tunnel entrances, with at least two semi trucks showing damage just beyond the tunnel exit. First responders from across the region raced to the scene.

The freeway and tunnel were closed for hours as firefighters and first responders battled challenging conditions fighting the intense flames.

Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Mowe told the Cowboy State Daily explosions could be heard coming from inside the tunnel after the crash, threatening the structural integrity of the tunnel.

Investigators are still working to get a confirmed number of injuries, but Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater County said they were responding to the "mass casualty incident."

"A special thank you to our partners at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County," Sweetwater County Sheriff’s deputies said in a social media post. "Your preparedness, professionalism, and care for patients and their loved ones were extraordinary. Your efforts allowed us to seamlessly transfer care and return to the scene to continue assisting others in need."

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash. WYDOT geologists and bridge engineers are en route to assess the tunnel infrastructure, the Wyoming DOT said.