15-year-old dies after disappearing under icy Alaskan river, troopers say

KALSKAG, Ala. – One teen is dead, and another was able to climb out of an icy river after a tragic snowmobile accident in southwestern Alaska over the weekend.

Alaska State Troopers said two teens were riding a snow machine on the evening of Jan. 4 when they drove it into an open hole on the Kuskokwim River about 8 miles north of Kalskag.

Cole Gilila, 15, disappeared under the ice, and the other teen was able to climb out of the river. The surviving teen flagged down a truck and was taken to a clinic in Kalskag. Authorities said he was evaluated and was cold but otherwise uninjured.

Alaska Search and Rescue volunteers launched a search for Gilila from Kalskag and Aniak. Around 8 p.m., teams found Gilila's remains in the river.

According to National Weather Service Anchorage data, temperatures at the nearest weather station in Bethel recorded a low temperature of 3 below zero and a high of 8 degrees on Saturday.