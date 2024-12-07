How to survive if you fall through ice: fishing safety tips

As temperatures drop, many folks may want to brave the cold to enjoy a favorite pastime: ice fishing. However, the sport does come with some hazards depending on factors such as the ice and the weather.

Troy Peterson, owner of Mr. Bluegill Guide Service, offered the following tips on how to venture onto the ice safely.

"This is the time of year when people get hurt, and where you see a lot of people falling through is because they don't know how to properly go and test the ice," he said.

How do you check if ice is safe?

To test the ice, Peterson recommended a few steps:

Choose where you fish wisely - do not go out on ice that has formed on a river or other body of moving water, as the water there does not freeze well. Peterson said more ideal locations to choose for ice fishing are areas, such as bays and ponds.

Note the color of the ice - the blacker and clearer the ice, the stronger it is, according to Peterson. In contrast, if ice is cloudy, that means it is full of air and possibly made of frozen snow, which is much weaker than clear, black ice.

Test the ice with a spud bar - a spud bar is a long piece of metal that tapers at the end. It can be used to stab the ice that has formed on a body of water to test how strong the ice is.

Note the thickness of the ice - Peterson said that ice that is hard and clear and 2-3 inches thick is typically strong enough to hold one person. Ice that is 4-5 inches thick is strong enough to hold a few people. If the ice is 6 or more inches thick, then heavier gear and equipment like ATVs can be brought onto it.

What should you bring with you when going on the ice?

When going out on the ice, Peterson advised bringing a few items to make sure you remain safe:

Spud bar - As mentioned earlier, a spud bar will allow you to properly test the ice you are walking on.

Flotation device on a rope - This would be used to help someone you might see go through the ice and into the water. If you spot someone in trouble, through the flotation device to them and then use the rope to pull them back onto the ice.

A flotation suit - This suit weighs very little, so it is easy to wear on the ice. Peterson said some flotation suits have vents on the bottom to allow water to rush through, rather than be trapped in the suit, should you fall through the ice.

Cleats on your boots - Aside from falling through the ice, slipping on the ice is another hazard that comes with ice fishing, often resulting in injuries such as broken collarbones and wrists. One way to help prevent this is to put cleats on your boots to help give you more traction on the slippery surface.

Ice picks - Peterson recommends wearing ice picks around your neck at all times when venturing onto the ice. They are used to help you grab onto the ice and pull yourself back up, should you fall into the water.

A buddy - Having a friend or family member with you on the ice will make sure you stay safe.

What should you do if you fall through the ice?

Despite taking all the precautions for venturing onto the ice safely, sometimes, bad luck strikes and people do end up falling through the ice.

Should that happen to you, Peterson made the following recommendations: