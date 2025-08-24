1 killed, 1 injured in New Jersey boat crash, police say

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ – One boater was killed and another injured on Sunday morning when both occupants were ejected from their boat after hitting a wake in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey, according to state police.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. Sunday in Barnegat Bay near ICW Marker 116 in Little Egg Harbor.

Troopers said their initial investigation found that a 27-foot Robalo vessel hit a large wake, causing both passengers to be ejected. The vessel continued to circle, striking one of the occupants.

Karl Chen, 56, of Princeton, suffered fatal injuries and another occupant sustained minor injuries, according to troopers.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

The incident came after the Jersey shore, and most of the Eastern Seaboard experienced rough surf and dangerous rip currents from Hurricane Erin.