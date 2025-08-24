Search
1 killed, 1 injured in New Jersey boat crash, police say

One boater was killed when he hit a wake, ejecting both passengers from a 27-foot Robalo vessel. The boat circled around striking the victim, according to troopers.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
LITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ – One boater was killed and another injured on Sunday morning when both occupants were ejected from their boat after hitting a wake in Barnegat Bay, New Jersey, according to state police.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. Sunday in Barnegat Bay near ICW Marker 116 in Little Egg Harbor.

A generic photo of police tape.

A generic photo of police tape.

(David von Diemar / Unsplash / FOX Weather)

Troopers said their initial investigation found that a 27-foot Robalo vessel hit a large wake, causing both passengers to be ejected. The vessel continued to circle, striking one of the occupants. 

NEW JERSEY TOWN UNDER STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO HURRICANE ERIN COASTAL FLOODING

Karl Chen, 56, of Princeton, suffered fatal injuries and another occupant sustained minor injuries, according to troopers.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.  

The incident came after the Jersey shore, and most of the Eastern Seaboard experienced rough surf and dangerous rip currents from Hurricane Erin. 

FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin reports from the Point Pleasant Boardwalk in New Jersey where beaches are closed ahead of Hurricane Erin. The hurricane is forecast to bring the biggest waves to the Jersey shore beginning Thursday. 

Hurricane Erin sends big swells to New Jersey

FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin reports from the Point Pleasant Boardwalk in New Jersey where beaches are closed ahead of Hurricane Erin. The hurricane is forecast to bring the biggest waves to the Jersey shore beginning Thursday. 

