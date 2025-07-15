Watch: Massive Arizona haboob appears to dwarf mountain range

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – A dust storm in Arizona created a stunning view against the backdrop of the Dragoon Mountains.

Video footage filmed by Storm Chaser Lori Grace Bailey shows the large dust wall slowly approaching and giving the illusion of covering the Dragoon Mountains. Additional footage shows how far the dust expands through the region and helps paint a picture of how dangerous a haboob can be if trapped alone and unprepared.

"The storm pushed strong wind outflows that strengthened the haboob by the time it reached the Dragoon Mountains," Bailey explained to Storyful.

WHAT IS A HABOOB? IT'S JUST DUST IN THE WIND....

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dust storms and haboobs can occur anywhere in the U.S., but are most common in the Southeast. Haboobs occur as a result of thunderstorm outflow winds.

In simpler terms, haboobs are strong dust and sandstorms that move through hot and dry regions. NOAA says these storms usually last about 10–30 minutes but can linger longer.

According to the NWS, the peak winds of the storm reached up to 68 mph at the time of this video.

The NWS suggests that if dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching a roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible, stop, turn off lights, set the emergency brake, and take your foot off the brake pedal to be sure the tail lights are not illuminated.