Watch: Police officers rescue dog from icy pond in Ohio

MEDINA, Ohio – Two police officers in Ohio saved a dog that had fallen through a frozen pond on Thursday.

Officers Brink and Terwilliger were dispatched to the scene early in the morning. Upon arrival, they found the dog struggling to keep afloat in the freezing water, howling and crying for help. Both officers quickly sprang into action.

Using a combination of a rescue rope and a catch pole, officers were able to easily grab and pull the dog safely out of the water. They immediately asked for blankets for the freezing dog.

The dog rescued, Ace, was taken to a nearby Medina Veterinary Clinic to help care and treat the furry friend for any possible health issues.

"He was such a brave boy. So kind and loved by his rescuers. He is happily home with his family and doing much better per his mom," Medina Veterinary Clinic said in a Facebook post.

Thanks to the quick thinking of the Medina Police and Fire Department, Ace was able to escape any serious injuries and return to his family.