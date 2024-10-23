Soldiers work to salvage North Carolina church after Helene produced 2 feet of floodwater

The North Carolina National Guard lent a hand at Cove Creek Baptist Church, which was inundated by Helene in late September.

Located in the town of Vilas in western North Carolina, Cove Creek Baptist Church saw about 2 feet of floodwater in its basement. As the water receded, it left behind silt and other debris.

In a video posted by the National Guard on Wednesday, soldiers could be seen leading cleanup efforts around the church and salvaging equipment from the church basement.

"We’re trying to salvage what we can of their equipment and make sure they can get back up and running for their services coming up on the ‘morrow,'" said SGT Lecky, Delta Company 236 BEB.

According to the North Carolina National Guard, its soldiers have been spread out over 12 counties and working 24 hours a day to help North Carolina residents get back on their feet.