Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Soldiers work to salvage North Carolina church after Helene produced 2 feet of floodwater

Located in the town of Vilas in western North Carolina, Cove Creek Baptist Church saw about 2 feet of floodwater in its basement.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
In a video posted by the National Guard on Wednesday, soldiers could be seen leading cleanup efforts around the church and salvaging equipment from the church basement.  00:32

National Guard cleans up North Carolina church flooded by Helene

In a video posted by the National Guard on Wednesday, soldiers could be seen leading cleanup efforts around the church and salvaging equipment from the church basement. 

The North Carolina National Guard lent a hand at Cove Creek Baptist Church, which was inundated by Helene in late September.

Located in the town of Vilas in western North Carolina, Cove Creek Baptist Church saw about 2 feet of floodwater in its basement. As the water receded, it left behind silt and other debris.

  • Spc. Pedro Mora-Cortes, assigned to 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, carries a bag of wet garbage while helping church members and volunteers clean out a flooded church basement at Cove Creek Baptist Church in Vilas, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2024.
    Image 1 of 3

    Spc. Pedro Mora-Cortes, assigned to 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, carries a bag of wet garbage while helping church members and volunteers clean out a flooded church basement at Cove Creek Baptist Church in Vilas, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2024.  (Staff Sgt. Joe Roudabush / National Guard)

  • North Carolina National Guard Soldier Diana Campuzano assigned to Bravo 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment sweeps mud and provides help with hurricane relief efforts at Cove Creek Baptist Church in Watauga County October 12, 2024.
    Image 2 of 3

    North Carolina National Guard Soldier Diana Campuzano assigned to Bravo 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment sweeps mud and provides help with hurricane relief efforts at Cove Creek Baptist Church in Watauga County October 12, 2024. (U.S ARMY Photo by Cpl. Nigel Hatcher). (Cpl. Nigel Hatcher / U.S. Army)

  • North Carolina National Guard soldiers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, 236th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and the 230th Brigade Support Battalion, moves a muddy refrigerator while helping church members and volunteers clean out flooded church basement at Cove Creek Baptist Church in Vilas, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2024.
    Image 3 of 3

    North Carolina National Guard soldiers assigned to the 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, 236th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and the 230th Brigade Support Battalion, moves a muddy refrigerator while helping church members and volunteers clean out flooded church basement at Cove Creek Baptist Church in Vilas, North Carolina, Oct. 12, 2024.  (Staff Sgt. Joe Roudabush / NC National Guard)

In a video posted by the National Guard on Wednesday, soldiers could be seen leading cleanup efforts around the church and salvaging equipment from the church basement.

"We’re trying to salvage what we can of their equipment and make sure they can get back up and running for their services coming up on the ‘morrow,'" said SGT Lecky, Delta Company 236 BEB.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

According to the North Carolina National Guard, its soldiers have been spread out over 12 counties and working 24 hours a day to help North Carolina residents get back on their feet.

Tags
Loading...