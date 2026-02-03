Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Video: Officers rescue deer gone rogue after jumping through living room window in Florida

The deer appeared to panic once realizing jumping through a window may not have been the best decision.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Officers from the Orange County Sheriff's Office helped rescue a deer that had jumped through a living room window in Florida and became stuck in a home.

Police rescue deer from a home after breaking through living room window

Officers from the Orange County Sheriff's Office helped rescue a deer that had jumped through a living room window in Florida and became stuck in a home.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Orange County, Florida, received an unusual call after hearing that a deer jumped through a window and into a home last week.

According to officials, the deer had jumped into the living room, cutting itself a bit in the process. The animal appeared to panic once realizing this may not have been a good decision.

BEAR FALLS THROUGH CEILING OF KENTUCKY HOME AFTER CLIMBING LADDER, SQUEEZING INTO ATTIC

Body camera footage shared by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows the deer immediately freak out and run in place before falling due to the lack of friction on tile floors.

The video shows the deer bolt out in panic each time the officers approach, trying to remain as calm as possible for the distressed creature.

A fawn stuck in a fence protested quite loud as it was freed from a fence in Indian Hills, Colorado on Wednesday. The deer was reunited with its mother after being released from its tight position. 

Watch: Frustrated baby deer stuck in fence freed by animal control officers in Colorado

A fawn stuck in a fence protested quite loud as it was freed from a fence in Indian Hills, Colorado on Wednesday. The deer was reunited with its mother after being released from its tight position. 

Once finally grabbing a firm hold of the animal, one of the officers tries to calm the deer down by scratching its head and talking to it.

NORTH CAROLINA ANIMAL SANCTUARY IMPACTED BY HELENE, SAVED BY COMMUNITY

"You’re just gonna sit here and pet it?" a fellow officer jokingly asked his colleague after finally detaining the deer.

A distressed deer immediately slips when officers approach.

A distressed deer immediately slips when officers approach.

Luckily, the officer had a plan and eventually picked up the animal with ease and dropped him outside the back door.

The clumsy, nervous deer had a tough time reacclimating to walking on grass after the traumatic experience.

SEE IT: RARE BUS-SIZED PHANTOM JELLYFISH CAUGHT ON DEEP SEA VIDEO OFF ARGENTINA'S COAST

Eventually, the deer was able to run off in good health back into the wild.

It’s safe to say this isn’t your typical house call for police officers in the Sunshine State.

Tags
Loading...