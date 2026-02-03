Video: Officers rescue deer gone rogue after jumping through living room window in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers in Orange County, Florida, received an unusual call after hearing that a deer jumped through a window and into a home last week.

According to officials, the deer had jumped into the living room, cutting itself a bit in the process. The animal appeared to panic once realizing this may not have been a good decision.

BEAR FALLS THROUGH CEILING OF KENTUCKY HOME AFTER CLIMBING LADDER, SQUEEZING INTO ATTIC

Body camera footage shared by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows the deer immediately freak out and run in place before falling due to the lack of friction on tile floors.

The video shows the deer bolt out in panic each time the officers approach, trying to remain as calm as possible for the distressed creature.

Once finally grabbing a firm hold of the animal, one of the officers tries to calm the deer down by scratching its head and talking to it.

NORTH CAROLINA ANIMAL SANCTUARY IMPACTED BY HELENE, SAVED BY COMMUNITY

"You’re just gonna sit here and pet it?" a fellow officer jokingly asked his colleague after finally detaining the deer.

Luckily, the officer had a plan and eventually picked up the animal with ease and dropped him outside the back door.

The clumsy, nervous deer had a tough time reacclimating to walking on grass after the traumatic experience.

SEE IT: RARE BUS-SIZED PHANTOM JELLYFISH CAUGHT ON DEEP SEA VIDEO OFF ARGENTINA'S COAST

Eventually, the deer was able to run off in good health back into the wild.

It’s safe to say this isn’t your typical house call for police officers in the Sunshine State.