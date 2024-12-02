Universal Orlando closes popular portion of Florida theme park due to extreme temperatures

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando in Florida announced that its water park, Volcano Bay, would be closed through Tuesday due to cold temperatures that have infiltrated the U.S. from Canada.

Park officials announced the closure on social media Monday morning, saying Universal Volcano Bay would be closed Monday and Tuesday "due to inclement weather."

Anyone who plans to travel to the park Monday or Tuesday can contact Universal Orlando Resort or check their website for updates.

This news comes as millions of Americans across the U.S. deal with a wide range of winter weather from a paralyzing lake-effect snowstorm that dumped feet of snow across the Great Lakes region, as well as a bitter blast of arctic air that has sent temperatures tumbling below freezing as far south as the Southeast.

This graphic shows frost and freeze alerts in the Southeast.

Freeze Warnings were issued from portions of southern Georgia and the northern Florida Peninsula that will be in effect through at least Tuesday morning as the region braces for frigid temperatures that are expected to drop into the upper 20s overnight.

On Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-20s as far south as Huntsville, Alabama, and Atlanta. An even colder morning is expected Wednesday, with morning low temperatures expected to dip into the 20s as far south as Savannah, Georgia, and Tallahassee, Florida.

The free FOX Weather app shows that Orlando's high temperature is forecast to be in the mid-60s on Monday and drop into the lower 40s by Tuesday morning.