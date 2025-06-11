2 campers found dead in remote area of national park

HOUGHTON, MICH. – Two campers were found dead at Isle Royale National Park over the weekend.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, park rangers received reports about two deceased individuals found in a remote backcountry campground within the park.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), two rangers hiked 11 miles overnight to reach the campsite, arriving early Monday morning. The only way for the public to enter the remote park is by ferry or seaplane.

Additional ground and aviation resources were dispatched to aid in the search efforts.

Upon arrival, both rangers were able to confirm the deaths of the campers, whose identities are unknown at this time.

According to the NPS website, the park is open annually from April 16 to Oct. 31. The island is closed from Nov. 1 through April 15 due to extreme winter weather conditions, ensuring the safety and protection of visitors.

The incident and cause of death are under investigation at this time.