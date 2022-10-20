Oregon Ducks' offense to be challenged by rain in top 10 football matchup against UCLA

An elite showdown is brewing as UCLA is set to take on the Oregon Ducks Saturday, but the weather could play a factor in how both of these top 10 teams perform.

Both the Ducks (ranked No. 10) and the Bruins (ranked No. 9) have notable wins and are the only two teams left in the Pac-12 without a loss in conference play.

No matter how well the two teams have been doing, Saturday calls for a soggy 12:30 PT start at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Rain is expected Friday through Saturday night.

WILDFIRE SMOKE FORCES SOME PAC-12 TEAMS TO ALTER FOOTBALL PRACTICE

And while Dan Lanning's Ducks had to deal with wildfire smoke this week, forcing the team to practice indoors, he says he's ready for the rain too.

"We're prepared for that," Lanning said about the rain. "We'll see how it plays out. We don't control the weather, but we're prepared for it."

Lanning told reporters Wednesday that he's been having his players do wet drills during practice.

"You spray the ball with water a lot, and we practice that," he said. "That's one of the biggest things. Obviously, you game plan for it."

Now even though UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a Heisman hopeful, his dual-threat will be limited primarily to a running game for the expected washout.

HEAVY RAIN FLOODS SOLDIER FIELD DURING CHICAGO BEARS' SEASON OPENER AGAINST SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Thompson-Robinson's completion percentage sits at just under 75%, but his rushing stats will only improve from the 231 yards he's got now. And while he's still nearly 400 yards behind the leading rusher, his second spot should remain after Saturday's game, further proving his dual-threat capabilities.

And let's not forget about another dual-threat -- former Auburn starting quarterback turned Oregon Duck Bo Nix. His resume has former SEC Freshman of the Year, a completion percentage as a Duck of 70% and even more impressive rushing yards, further helping Oregon's turnaround to a top 10 team.

Regardless of the weather or how each quarterback does Saturday, Oregon and UCLA both have Pac-12 championship game potential.

Kickoff for UCLA vs. Oregon will be at 12:30 PT Saturday on FOX.