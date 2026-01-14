Two teens dead after hand-dug tunnel with 'sugar sand' collapses in Florida

INVERNESS, Fla. - The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has confirmed that two teen boys have died after a hand-dug hole collapsed in Citrus County.

The incident happened on Sunday at Sportsman Park in Inverness, Florida. Initially, it was reported that one boy had died, while the other remained in critical condition.

As of Jan. 13, around 4:25 a.m., the second teenager was pronounced deceased, according to CCSO. The two were best friends.

According to the family, through an online fundraiser, the boys had dug a tunnel in sugar sand and were inside it when it suddenly collapsed.

"In an instant, our world was shattered. What should have been another day of childhood adventure turned into a heartbreaking loss that no parent should ever have to endure. Our precious boys were taken from us far too soon," the family said.

Deputies reported that the boys were approximately four to five feet down and were most likely digging with some kind of shovel.

It took first responders about a half hour to dig them out.

In a statement, CCSO said, "Our hearts are with both families as they grieve the tremendous loss of their sons. We hope the community will continue to respect their privacy and unite in remembering and celebrating both boys."

The Inverness Middle School is providing counselors, social workers, and school psychologists on campus throughout the week.

The school released a statement in part, "It is with great sadness that we inform our Charger community of a tragedy that occurred over the weekend involving two of our students following an off-campus incident… We extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to the students, families, and all those impacted. Thank you for your care, compassion, and support for one another during this time."