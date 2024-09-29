Search
Thousands honor fallen heroes during annual Tunnel to Towers 5K in New York City

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk retraces the steps Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who died while saving others when the Twin Towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001.

By Steven Yablonski , Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K being held in New York City

NEW YORK - It was a gray, rainy day in New York City on Sunday, but that didn't dampen the spirits of approximately 40,000 people who came together at the annual Tunnel to Towers 5K that retraces the steps Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter who died while saving others when the Twin Towers fell on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 23rd annual Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk NYC began at the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and participants moved through Lower Manhattan until they reached the site of the Twin Towers.

Spirits high at Tunnel to Towers 5K in New York City despite the dark sky, rain

On 9/11, Stephen, with 60 pounds of gear on his back, walked through the tunnel to the South Tower, to help save those trapped inside.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO and Chairman Frank Siller created the foundation in honor of his brother, Stephen, and all the first responders who gave their lives on that day 23 years ago.

"We just wanted to do good and honor Stephen and others," Siller said. He said over the years, the foundation's mission and programs changed to include help for injured and fallen service members and first responders and their families.

Annual Tunnel to Towers 5K honoring fallen heroes of Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has several programs that benefit fallen first responders.

The Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages of homes of fallen first responders, and the Tunnel to Towers Smart Home Program builds mortgage-free smart homes for critically injured veterans and first responders.

The Gold Star Family Home Program, launched in 2018, provides mortgage-free homes to families of service members who die in the line of duty.

Tens of thousands turn out for Tunnel to Towers 5K in New York City

Additionally, Tunnel to Towers is committed to ending veteran homelessness in the U.S.

The foundation has put 6,500 veterans in homes so far this year, Siller said.

