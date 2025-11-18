Watch: Dramatic airlift rescue of Arizona hiker after suffering injury on trail

SUPERIOR, Ariz. – A 57-year-old hiker is in stable condition after breaking her ankle on a mountain trail near Superior, Arizona on Nov. 14.

The woman placed a distress call to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) search and rescue team around 1:30 p.m. local time.

It was then that the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) paramedics accompanied the PCSO search and rescue team in their efforts to find her.

CALIFORNIA DEPUTIES RESCUE HIKER STRANDED ON CLIFF, HOLDING ON FOR HER LIFE

From the helicopter they could see her stranded on the mountain. The PCSO search and rescue team and BORSTAR paramedics provided treatment to her ankle before airlifting her back up to safety, providing emergency transport off the mountain.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Once back on the ground, the woman was taken to the hospital in a stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.