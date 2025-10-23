Search
2 hikers struck by lightning while taking photos on Arizona mountain summit

Search-and-rescue teams were immediately deployed to the trailhead. Officials state they requested aircraft support but were denied due to severe weather, including lightning, hail, and heavy rain.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz – Two hikers were rescued from the peak of a mountain in northern Arizona after being struck by lightning on Tuesday.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the rescue, saying the hikers were saved from the summit of Humphreys Peak. 

On Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from two male hikers who told officers they had been struck by lightning.

Surprisingly, the two stranded hikers didn’t know each other and were from Flagstaff and Canada.

First responders deployed to the Humphreys Trailhead at the Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort for two victims who were struck by lightning while hiking.

(Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

They were taking photos while at the summit of the mountain when they were hit by lightning, the sheriff’s office confirmed. 

Search-and-rescue teams were immediately deployed to the trailhead. Officials state they requested aircraft support but were denied due to severe weather, including lightning, hail, and heavy rain.

First responders help escort a lightning strike victim out of the rough terrain in Arizona.

(Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, rescue teams used two UTV vehicles to reach the victims before completing the rest of the rescue on foot.

"He reported that the other injured hiker had been unable to continue and had stopped near the saddle between Humphreys and Agassiz Peaks, roughly 0.7 miles farther up the trail at 11,800 feet," read a press release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders on the scene after two hikers were struck by lightning in Arizona.

(Coconino County Sheriff's Office)

First responders had to use a litter carry-out to extract the second victim since he was unable to walk due to the steep terrain and his physical condition. 

TWO WASHINGTON HIKERS RESCUED AFTER GETTING LOST IN HEAVY SNOW CONDITIONS

Both hikers were successfully transported to the Incident Command Post in the area, where an ambulance then took them both to Flagstaff Medical Center for treatment and observation.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills about 20 people in the U.S. each year, and hundreds more are severely injured. Lightning strikes occur about 25 million times a year in the U.S.

