Two Washington hikers rescued after getting lost in heavy snow conditions

PEGGY’S POND TRAIL, Wash. – Two hikers in Washington state found themselves in a dangerous situation after getting lost during winter conditions on Sunday.

The two hikers were exploring the great outdoors in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness before they unexpectedly encountered heavy snow, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

The two contacted 911 over text message to report they were lost, wet, cold, and with no shelter besides a blue tarp.

The lack of shelter and exposure to frigid temperatures are serious safety concerns for first responders. According to the National Weather Service, when your body temperature sinks below 95°F, you have hypothermia, a serious health hazard that occurs when body temperature is lowered too much.

Three search and rescue agencies were utilized to assist due to the difficult snowy conditions. The coordinated rescue efforts hiked 5 miles through the challenging terrain, where they successfully located the two uninjured hikers near Peggy’s Pond Trail.

Officials were then able to guide the pair out of the wilderness safely.

"As we move deeper into fall, remember that mountain conditions can change fast," read a statement from the Kittitas County Sheriff. "If you’re heading out, always carry the 10 Essentials and plan for how you’ll stay warm and dry if your trip takes longer than expected."

